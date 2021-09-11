Man killed in Marrero car crash Friday night

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — On Friday, September 10, Louisiana State Police began investigating a car accident that killed a 53-year-old man from Lafitte.

The initial investigation revealed 53-year-old Chris Dufrene, Jr. was driving south on LA 3134 in a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu when it struck the rear of a 2017 Kia Forte at a high rate of speed.

According to reports, after the initial collision, the Malibu veered left, struck a tree in the median, became partially airborne, and rotated before coming to rest in the median.

Police say Dufrene was unrestrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kia suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment on the part of Dufrene is a suspected factor in the crash, routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis as a part of the ongoing investigation.

Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel.

Impairment continues to be a leading cause of fatal crashes. Have a plan and designate a driver before you decide to drink. While not all crashes are survivable, wearing a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash.

LSP encourages the public to always have a plan to get home safe.