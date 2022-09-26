MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Three people were killed this past weekend in Marrero in two separate shooting incidents.

According to the JPSO, the most recent shooting happened on Sunday. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard just before 11 p.m. When investigators arrived at the location, they found a man lying on the ground in the parking lot of a business.

Deputies say that the victim was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Saturday, the JPSO was investigating another shooting that resulted in the death of a man and woman. The two shooting incidents took place just three miles apart from each other.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incidents. Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at (504)364-5300 or call Crimestoppers.