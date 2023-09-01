METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating after a crash left a man dead in Metairie on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Troopers said they responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash around 11 a.m. on Airline Drive (U.S. 61) near Grand Drive.

An investigation revealed the man was heading south on Airline Drive in a Honda Fit when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the road, crashed into a fence and overturned into a house.

Troopers said the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital by EMS but later died.

The driver’s identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

“We urge all motorists to prioritize safety on the roads. Avoid driving while distracted or impaired at all costs, as these choices pose serious threats to yourself and others sharing the road. Stay focused, alert, and responsible every time you get behind the wheel. Your commitment to roadway safety is a crucial step towards ensuring the well-being of everyone in our community,” said LSP officials.

