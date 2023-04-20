KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A main break has left several residents in Kenner without water on Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the City of Kenner says crews are actively working to repair the main in the 3000 and 3100 blocks of Loyola Drive, just a few blocks north of I-10. It’s unknown what caused the main to break.

Officials believe it will take about six hours to make the repair. We’re told the water is expected to be shut off until sometime Thursday afternoon.

Residents with questions or concerns about the water main repair can contact the Eastbank Water Treatment Plant at 504-736-6060.

