LSP: Teenager dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-10

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — On June 19, Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal multi-vehicle car crash.

Around 11 p.m. troopers responded to the crash in I-10 east near Bonnabel Boulevard.

The initial investigation revealed a 4-vehicle crash that occurred in the left lane of I-10 east near Bonnabel Boulevard.

Reports show a 2017 Toyota Rav 4, a 2016 Nissan Altima, a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2005 Honda S20 were all involved.

The driver of the Nissan Altima, Toyota and Honda were all taken to a local hospital.

16-year-old Christopher Cruz died at the hospital from severe injuries according to Louisiana State Police.

The cause of the incident is still unknown.

Blood samples were collected from all drivers as a part of the ongoing investigation.