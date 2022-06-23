HARVEY, La. (WGNO)— An investigation is underway by Louisiana State Police after shots were fired outside the Office of Motor Vehicles branch in Harvey.

The shots were fired around 1 p.m. Thursday, however, a spokesperson told WGNO that the situation quickly escalated into a police chase with the suspect.

According to LSP, the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Kevin Fair, was seen running after two people in the parking lot. Fair then reportedly fired shots at the people, however, no one was struck by gunfire.

When confronted by a security officer, police say Fair then drove away in a car belonging to one of the people is accused of shooting at.

Troopers chased the suspect for about a mile and a half until the chase ended when the car crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of Peters Road and 4th Street.

Fair was then taken to the hospital where his medical condition was not listed. It remains unclear why the shots were fired.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

