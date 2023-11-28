JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Three water assistance outreach events will be held for low-income Jefferson Parish households throughout December.

The Jefferson Community Action Programs Department will host the Low-Income Household Water Assistance events on the following dates:

Friday, Dec. 8 — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Johnny Jacobs Playground located at 5851 5th Ave. in Marrero.

— From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Johnny Jacobs Playground located at 5851 5th Ave. in Marrero. Wednesday, Dec. 13 — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hispanic Apostolate located at 2525 Maine Ave. in Metairie.

— From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hispanic Apostolate located at 2525 Maine Ave. in Metairie. Friday, Dec. 15 — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lemon Playground located at 1307 Causeway Blvd. in Metairie.

Parish officials said only 150 Jefferson Parish residents will be accepted at each event. They said applicants must bring copies of the following documentation to the event:

Current Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana State Picture ID or passport for all household members over 18 years.

Proof of residence if ID does not show service address (Current lease, utility bill issued within last 30 days or government document).

Social Security Cards for all household members or ITIN with photo ID (card or government document).

Currently active account for Jefferson Parish Water Department, Gretna Water Department or Westwego Water Department.

Proof of income for all household members. Income may consist of one or more of the following: Current Social Security and/or SSI award letters (2023 all pages). Bank statement may be used for SSA and/or SSI income (Dated within last 30 days). Four recent and consecutive check stubs. Current private pensions or government employee pensions (Must show gross amount). Section 8/Subsidized Housing-Utility Allowance (Contract sheet and form 52667). Current copies of unemployment benefits, workers compensation benefits, alimony, railroad retirement, veterans benefits, or etc. Most recent copy of tax returns and all schedules for self-employed. Zero Income Form for anyone 18 years and older in household without income.



A household also should not have previously received a Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program benefit during this allocation period.

Parish officials said to call (504)-736-6900 for questions.

