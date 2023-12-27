Louisiana State Police investigate after vehicle crashes into Harvey building

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — A driver was injured after crashing into a Harvey building Tuesday night, according to Harvey Volunteer Fire Company.

Around 9:50 p.m. on Dec. 26, officials were called to the scene of an accident with injury in the 500 block of Bark Street. Upon arrival, firefighters learned a vehicle had struck the side of a commercial building on the corner of Peters Road and Bark Street.

An investigation revealed, that the driver was headed north on Peters Road when reportedly something caused them to fail to navigate a turn, crashing into the building.

Officials say the vehicle was severely damaged and the driver suffered minor injuries.

Reportedly there were no passengers in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved, according to officials.

West Jefferson EMS, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with the Louisiana State Police which is investigating the incident.

