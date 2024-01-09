JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — It may be harder for you to get your hands on crawfish this season, at least right now.

Seafood stores are saying the season is expected to start later this year.

Where are all the crawfish at?

“The late start is because of the heat over the summertime. The intense heat and drought conditions led the crawfish to burrow in a little farther,” said Owner of Michael’s Seafood Colin Gilmartin.

Gilmartin went on to say that crawfish need water, and that wet weather is more important than cold weather for the mudbugs.

Over at Michael’s Seafood, Gilmartin says his team is ready for the mudbug’s arrival, hopefully in time for Mardi Gras.

“Crawfish is a staple of Louisiana for sure. We are excited to participate in any shape or form. Soon, we will be boiling crawfish until the cows come home,” said Gilmartin.

