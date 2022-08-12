NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Don’t be alarmed if you see fire and smoke coming from the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. On Friday, MSY held its tri-annual emergency exercise to prepare for any emergency that can arise at the airport. The exercise is meant to train employees and emergency response teams so they can be prepared for any type of situation.

The announcement came from a social media post on the New Orleans Airport Twitter page. The exercise took place at the airport in the south campus facility near the former Concourse D. Officials say that the public can expect to see open fire and smoke near the area. Along with smoke and fire, the public can also expect to see a number of emergency response vehicles as part of the exercise. The exercise is expected to end at noon according to MSY officials.