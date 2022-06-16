It’s a good idea to wipe down your exercise ball on a regular basis. You can buy gym equipment wipes or wipe it down with everyday disinfectant spray.

METAIRIE,La. (WGNO) — If you are looking to get in shape this summer, a new fitness park in Metairie can help.

On June 16, Jefferson Parish officials celebrated the opening of a new FitLotoutdoor fitness park at Bonnabel Boat Launch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken partnered with the Jefferson Chamber Foundation and FitLot, Inc. to make access to outdoor gyms and free workout instruction readily available to all Jefferson Parish residents.

The fitness area is 1400 sq. in a shaded area and has a circular design ideal for circuit training classes.

Its combination of equipment can be used for a wide variety of training methods said JP officials.

Anyone 13 and older can use the Fitlot.

The park’s cardio stepper, chest/back press, elliptical, and hand cycle all include dials so users can adjust resistance; and QR codes at each station link users to instructional videos demonstrating how to safely use equipment and perform exercises.

“Providing people a place to enjoy outdoor exercise and activity encourages healthy living and builds a stronger community,” said Councilwoman Van Vrancken.

She added, “This FitLot gives residents one more thing to enjoy at the already bustling Bonnabel Boat Launch, which is centrally located along Metairie’s beautiful Lake Pontchartrain lakefront.”

With park and programming funding provided by Council District 5, the Jefferson Parks & Recreation Department plans to hire local fitness professionals to offer free workout classes for residents.

To register and sign up for an upcoming FitLot Fitness Class at the park, visit: FitLot.org/Bonnabel.