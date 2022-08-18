ELMWOOD, La. (WGNO) — Are you looking to buy a home? Are you a first-time home buyer? Do you live in Jefferson Parish? If these are all true, there is some good news. You may be able to qualify for the Jefferson Parish 2022 First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program.

The program is meant to help residents purchase their first home and those who have not owned a home for at least three years. In order to qualify first-time home buyers must have an income less than 80% of the median income for Jefferson Parish. In addition to that, an applicant must fall into the low-to-moderate income category based on income limits determined by HUD. To see if you meet the income qualifications go to the Jefferson Parish Government website. Applicants must attend two classes: a First-Time Homebuyer Training Class and a Financial Fitness Class in order to qualify.

According to JP officials, the program is an easy six steps for those that meet the qualifications. Here are the steps.

Enroll and complete the Financial Fitness and the First time Homeowner Training classes and receive a certification that will last for two years. Select a mortgage lender. Choose a real estate agent. Work with a realtor to negotiate purchase and agreement with the seller. Provide a copy of the purchase agreement to the lender to start the loan process. Before completing the Application Form, you must be pre-approved by an Approved Lender. Applications will be provided by Lender.

The assistance program will allow the assistance of up to $50,000 per client in Jefferson Parish and up to $60,000 per client in the City of Kenner according to Jefferson Parish officials.

Before the program starts, there will be a training session that the Department of Community Development will host for lender’s training. It will be on Tuesday, August 23 at 2 p.m. at the Yenni Building, 2nd floor Council Chambers. Any lender interested in participating must RSVP to elewis@jeffparish.net by 2 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022. To learn more about what a lender is click here.

The Director of the Jefferson Parish Department of Community Development Nicole Fontenot said she is excited to share the news. “Jefferson Parish is honored to provide affordable housing opportunities to its citizens. We encourage all who are interested and eligible for the First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program to apply, and for interested lenders to participate in the training in order to help administer this program to eligible residents,” said Fontenot.