METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A longtime Metairie prep school will close its doors for good this week, officials told parents on Monday.

According to an email sent to parents, Ridgewood Preparatory School will close down on Wednesday (Jan. 11). Headmaster Milton J. Montgomery cites persistent low enrollment for the closure, adding that all possible financial options have been considered but with no solution.

The private school, located on Pasadena Avenue, was founded in 1948 and enrolls students from Pre-K to high school. The school would have celebrated its 75th anniversary this year.

School officials declined to comment on Wednesday’s closing.

