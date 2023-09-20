METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Lightwire Theater’s “electroluminescent” production of “The Adventures of the Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen” is coming to the Jefferson Performance Arts Center on Sunday, Sept. 24.

A representative for Lightwire Theater said “The Adventures of the Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen” takes place 10 years after the original fable when the tortoise and hare have children.

In a new landscape with smartphones and video games, Tortoise Junior and Lil’ Hare must compete in a new race.

Lightwire representatives said the play will be performed in complete darkness to allow its “puppetry-based neon creatures” to bring the performance to life.

For more information, visit the Jefferson Performing Arts Center website.

Watch WGNO Meteorologist Brooke Laizer’s interview with Director of Lightwire Theater Ian Camey in the video player above.

