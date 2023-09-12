METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish officials announced that alternating and intermittent lane closures for part of Metairie Road will start on Monday, Sept. 18.

Parish officials said the lane closures will impact Metairie Road between Bonnabel Boulevard and Orpheum Avenue daily from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

They said during the closures, crews will be installing decorative light poles with associated foundations and conduit costing $2.3 million. Contractors will have flaggers positioned to direct drivers around the blocked lanes.

The work is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 15.

