LANE CLOSURES: Sections of Terery Parkway, Whitney Avenue

JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish announced the closures of the southbound lane of Terry Parkway and the northbound lane of Whitney Avenue – both at Hector Avenue.

Parish officials report the closures, which are due to the installation of sidewalks and ADA ramps, will be in effect from Monday (Oct. 25) through Friday, Oct. 29.

Both closures are from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.

The construction is part of a $1.4 million project.

