Jean Lafitte Mayor pleads for help with residents in ‘imminent danger’ as Hurricane Ida leaves area in ‘total devastation’

Jefferson Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Severe Weather Resources

JEAN LAFITTE, La. (WGNO) — Nearly 12 hours since Hurricane Ida made landfall in Southeast Louisiana, a sleepy little community located along Bayou Barataria is at risk of losing everything according to its mayor during a call-in interview with WGNO News late Sunday night.

Mayor Tim Kerner said the Town of Jean Lafitte, which lies outside the Jefferson Parish levee protection system, needed only a few impactful words to describe the dire situation the town now finds itself with hours of catastrophic winds and torrential rain still to come.

“Total devastation,” Kerner told anchors Curt Sprang and Susan Roesgen. “Catastrophic.”

Kerner said the town levees were overtopped by rapidly rising water which has left up to 200 people stranded in Barataria after a barge took out the swing bridge to the island. Rescue efforts are currently on hold due to strong winds inundating the area.

“We have a small group trying to take out the people in the most imminent danger,” Kerner said. “This is a very dangerous situation. I’ve never seen so much water in my life. We’ve lost our school and everything, but now with people’s lives, it has turned into a total rescue mission.”

“People’s lives are I believe at stake now,” he continued. “We are trying to get them out as soon as fast as we can and as soon as this weather [breaks] we are going to send an army to them.”

For Kerner, a break in the weather cannot come soon enough as emergency personnel and volunteers are eagerly standing by to rescue those in need.

“If you are out there and are in immediate danger or know someone that is, call (504) 722-6808 [or] (504) 377-6217 and let them know your situation, get your address and they will get us to you.”

According to Kerner, the flood wall protecting Jean Lafitte was 7.5 feet high. However water has eclipsed that height and serves as the “final dagger” in the heart of the town.

“It really turned into a rescue mission, and we had to save what was left of the town where the kids go to school, where they get married here and where so many people live. But in the end, the water won out,” said Kerner.

“We’ve suffered bad flooding, but we’ve never seen water like this. It’s the worst storm in our history.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

4PM Update: Ida track shifts slightly east with landfall by Sunday afternoon

Major Hurricane Ida to make landfall Sunday in WGNO viewing area

7PM track unchanged, Ida to make landfall near Terrebonne Sunday as a category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a Category 4 Sunday night!

Ida now a hurricane, path still to Louisiana

Ida path continues to central Louisiana

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

80° / 79°
Cloudy/Wind
Cloudy/Wind 0% 80° 79°

Monday

85° / 77°
Rain/Wind
Rain/Wind 77% 85° 77°

Tuesday

89° / 78°
Showers
Showers 51% 89° 78°

Wednesday

89° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 89° 77°

Thursday

87° / 75°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 49% 87° 75°

Friday

86° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 86° 75°

Saturday

86° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 86° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

2 AM
Few Showers/Wind
32%
80°

81°

3 AM
Showers/Wind
52%
81°

80°

4 AM
Showers/Wind
60%
80°

80°

5 AM
Showers/Wind
62%
80°

80°

6 AM
Showers/Wind
46%
80°

80°

7 AM
Few Showers/Wind
42%
80°

80°

8 AM
Showers
49%
80°

80°

9 AM
Rain
73%
80°

80°

10 AM
Rain
74%
80°

82°

11 AM
Rain
65%
82°

81°

12 PM
Rain
71%
81°

82°

1 PM
Rain
66%
82°

83°

2 PM
Rain
66%
83°

84°

3 PM
Rain
77%
84°

84°

4 PM
Rain
67%
84°

84°

5 PM
Light Rain
61%
84°

83°

6 PM
Showers
58%
83°

82°

7 PM
Showers
58%
82°

81°

8 PM
Showers
51%
81°

81°

9 PM
Showers
49%
81°

81°

10 PM
Showers
44%
81°

80°

11 PM
Showers
44%
80°

81°

12 AM
Showers
51%
81°

80°

1 AM
Showers
47%
80°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News