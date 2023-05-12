KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The City of Kenner’s famous floating treasure boat is docking on land next spring.

The Boyd Gaming Corporation, Treasure Chest Casino and Yates Construction Company placed the final piece of steel beam on the casino’s new land-based site.

The $100 million expansion project will serve as one of the first floating casinos to relocate its main facility to land. It will feature a 47,000-foot gaming floor, several new restaurants and bars, convention and meeting spaces and FanDuel-branded sports book.

The decision for the expansion came after a 2018 change in state law that allowed riverboat casinos to move their locations onshore.

Making rapid progress, the project started early 2023 and is set to wrap up by spring in 2024.

