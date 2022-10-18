KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Tuesday morning, Boyd Gaming will host a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction for a new casino in the metro area. The casino will be called the “Treasure Chest Casino” and it will be located at 5050 Williams Blvd. in Kenner.

The facility will be a 47,000-square-foot casino with several new restaurants and bars and nearly 10,000 square feet of convention and meeting spaces available. Along with that, there will be a FanDuel Sportsbook and parking adjacent to the casino entrance.

Boyd Gaming was founded in 1975 and has over 20 locations, and 100 restaurants in over 15 cities in 10 states. According to the company, Boyd is one of the nation’s leading casino entertainment companies.

The full groundbreaking ceremony will be streamed live at 11 a.m.