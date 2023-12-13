KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Kenner police will be participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign during this holiday season.

According to the Kenner Police Department, 13,384 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in the United States in 2021. This represents a 14% increase from 2020.

From Friday, Dec. 15 until Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, officers will be “aggressively targeting drunk drivers.”

Chief of Police Keith Conley reminds drivers to plan ahead of time before attending events where alcohol will be served.

“A sober ride home, whether through a friend, a taxi, ride-sharing, or public transportation, is the right choice.”

The KPD reports that a DWI arrest can lead to time spent in jail, loss of your license and financial costs.

