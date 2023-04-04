KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Kenner Police Department announced on April 1, that all officers have been equipped with body cameras, and dash cameras were installed in 20 police units.

Department heads visited other law enforcement agencies across the state, that have implemented the cameras in everyday operations, to learn about the overall experience. After testing several models the department chose to use the Axon system based on its unlimited data storage and technology.

Kenner PD drafted a policy and began training so that officers can be efficient in utilizing the cameras.

“While there have been a couple of issues, so far everything has been smooth,” said the Kenner Police Department in a Facebook post.

The police department says that by administering the cameras, the technology will not only provide transparency to the citizens but to officers as well all while enhancing their safety. State Representative Debbie Villio, State Senator Kirk Talbot, and Jefferson Parish Councilman Dominick Impastato all helped to fund the technology.

