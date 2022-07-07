KENNER, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, the Kenner Police Department arrested three individuals for weapon and drug charges. The arrests came after two separate traffic stops. Police said that the incident happened just after midnight.

According to Kenner PD, the three individuals were in their twenties. 28-year-old Carl Givens was arrested and charged with multiple weapons violations and possession and distribution of narcotics. Police said that Givens had prior felony convictions for the distribution of cocaine in 2016 and the theft of a firearm in 2015.

20-year-old Kendre Ballet, also from Metairie, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. Lastly, 22-year-old Ernest Jones from New Orleans was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Reports show that a total of three handguns and narcotics, including 29 individually wrapped bags of marijuana packaged for distribution. The drugs and weapons were seized as evidence.

Kenner PD posted a statement about the arrest on Facebook:

“Chief Conley is very proud of the men and women of the Kenner Police Department who again last night took dangerous weapons, drugs, and predators off the streets of Kenner.”