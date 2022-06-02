KENNER, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the Kenner Police Department began investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in Kenner.

According to Kenner PD, around 9:15 p.m., Kenner Police received a 911 call from a man who reported that he just shot his roommate.

Reports show that the caller advised that he was in an apartment, which the two of them shared, located at 4520 Williams Boulevard, the Sugar Mill apartment complex.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 22-year-old James Parker lying on the floor inside the apartment. According to police, he was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene.

The roommate, 24-year-old Cade Fuxan told police that he and Parker were involved in an altercation and he shot Parker.

Through the investigation, more information was discovered.

According to Kenner PD, on Monday, May 30, 2022, Parker and Fuxan were involved in a violent fight in the same apartment.

Fuxan sustained injuries to his face and body from the fight. Parker made attempts to reconcile with Fuxan but Fuxan refused to accept his apology.

Wednesday evening, Fuxan and Parker were engaged in another fight according to witnesses.

Fuxan claimed he attempted to back away but Parker charged at him so he shot him.

Based on on-scene evidence and witness statements, Cade Fuxan was charged with manslaughter according to Kenner Police.

Anyone having any information is asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.