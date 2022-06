KENNER, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the Kenner Police executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of Vintage Drive in reference to a shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of Newport Place, Kenner.

According to police, the Newport Place shooting occurred at 9:00 a.m.

Reports show that a juvenile was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.

There is no additional information on the incident at the time.