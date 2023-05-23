KENNER, La. (WGNO) —The Kenner Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night that sent a woman to the hospital.

According to officers, at about 8:50 p.m. a call came in reporting shots fired in the 300 block of Taylor Street. When they arrived, a woman was found suffering a gunshot wound to the back.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment and her wound was classified as non-life threatening. Investigating officers believe the shooting is the result of a domestic dispute.

No further details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.