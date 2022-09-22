KENNER, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, a fire broke out at a building in Kenner located near the 2300 block of Airline Drive.

WGNO News crews were on the scene and observed the Kenner Fire Department fighting the blaze at Airline and Taylor. The Kenner Police Department urged residents to avoid the area. Earlier in the morning police shut down the Westbound lanes on Airline Drive.

Just before 9 a.m., the roads were reopened according to a post on Twitter made by the Kenner PD. Drivers should continue to expect some delays in the area.

WGNO will keep this story updated when more information becomes available.