KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Crews with the Kenner Fire Department are at the scene of a two-alarm building fire on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Officials with the Kenner Fire Department said in a Facebook post around 4:09 p.m. that crews responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Joe Yenni Boulevard.

A source tells WGNO that the fire is coming from an apartment building.

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

