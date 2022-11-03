KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Students and staff at Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy were evacuated on Thursday (Nov. 3) after school officials say they received a threat of a bomb on campus.

According to a letter to parents from KDHSA, an electronic voice call made to the high school demanded bitcoin, threatening the school with a bomb if those demands were not made.

Emergency personnel from the Kenner police and fire departments responded to the scene to conduct searches of the buildings on campus.

We’re told students from both the middle and high school were evacuated to Kenner City Park and are safe. From there, the students will be relocated to one of two locations until they can be sent home.

Middle school students will be taken to Vineyard Church while high school students will be bused to the Pontchartrain Center. The public is urged to avoid city park until given the all-clear.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.

