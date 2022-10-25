MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — A juvenile is recovering in the hospital after being shot outside a home in Marrero Monday night. According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Avenue L around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived at the location, deputies say they found a boy outside a home who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital, and was last listed in stable condition according to the JPSO.

Through the investigation, detectives believe an unidentified suspect was attempting to burglarize vehicles in the area when witnesses confronted the suspect. After being confronted, the suspect fled on foot, and the witness(s) reportedly chased the suspect.

The JPSO says during the chase, the armed suspect shot at the witnesses several times. The uninvolved juvenile was struck by one of those shots. The age of the juvenile has not been released.

The JPSO is still looking for the suspects involved and says this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact JPSO Gun Violence Unit at 504-364-5300 or call Crimestoppers.

