HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a gun reportedly went off inside of a school bus. Deputies report the incident happened Monday morning in Harvey.

According to JPSO, just after 7 a.m., deputies were called to the 2800 block of Manhattan Blvd. on a report of a bus being hit by gunfire. Investigations revealed a deputy saw the damage on the bus and indicated that the bullet came from the inside and the gun was found still on the bus.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Every student on the bus was questioned about the shooting and a student was taken into custody after telling JP deputies they brought the gun on the bus and “negligently discharging it”. No one was hurt during the incident.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is reminding gun owners to store all firearms securely and out of children’s reach.