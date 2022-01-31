METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — On Monday, January 31, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office held a press conference at JPSO’S Eastbank Operations Center.

Sheriff Lopinto discussed the developments in the ongoing investigation of the death of 4-year-old Jarion Walker who was shot in a car outside a home in Westwego.

Lopinto said they interviewed witnesses and the parents of Jarion Walker for the investigation.

JPSO said with the evidence they have collected no one is arrested at this time.

“I don’t think it was appropriate to make an arrest,” said Lopinto.

After the autopsy, police learned that Walker had a contact wound to the front of his forehead above his eyebrow.

Officers believe it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They believe it was the father’s gun who was not in the vehicle at the time.

Police believe the child found the gun somewhere under the seat.

According to police, the mother and the friend who were in the driver and passenger seats of the car did not know there was a firearm inside the vehicle.