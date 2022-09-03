JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — A car crashed into the side of a home in Jefferson Parish Saturday morning. The incident happened at the corner of Causeway Blvd and D’aquin Street.

WGNO’s Britney Dixon was on the scene and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies told her that two children were sent to the hospital for evaluation. They are reported to be in good condition.

Photo Credit: Britney Dixon

No injuries were reported and no further details are available at this time. Deputies did not say whether an investigation was opened to determine the cause of the crash.