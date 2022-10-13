DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish deputies are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a man and woman in Marrero last month.

According to the JPSO, 33-year-old Michael Harris is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the Sept. 24 double homicide.

Detectives say around 5:40 p.m., a man and a woman were found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the 2600 block of Bay Adams Drive. It was then that deputies discovered that both victims had been shot.

The man and woman were both pronounced dead at the scene. Details on a motive for the shooting were unavailable.

Harris is described as a Black man, standing about six feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. The JPSO says Harris should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at (504)364-5300 or Crimestoppers immediately.

