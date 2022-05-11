NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying and locating the suspect and vehicle in a hit-and-run incident that happened yesterday.

According to JPSO, the driver in the vehicle hit a JPSO motorcycle deputy.

Reports show that just before 6:00 p.m., a JPSO traffic deputy was traveling on Airline Drive near Ferris Place when a Toyota Camry entered his lane of travel and struck his motorcycle, and knocked him off.

According to JPSO, he suffered moderate injuries in the crash and was treated at a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle fled the area after the crash according to a report.

A witness was able to provide a description of the driver and the vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to be a champagne-colored Camry with a Louisiana temporary license plate on the driver’s side of the rear window according to JSPO.

The driver’s side rear brake light is not working. The driver was a black female with a medium build, with a long ponytail braided with black and red hair.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver or location of the vehicle is asked to call our Traffic Division at 504-598-5880, or contact Crimestoppers.