GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating an in-custody death of an individual housed at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

According to JPSO, the person passed away this morning after being hospitalized for the last two weeks.

Reports show on May 11, around 7 a.m., JPCC deputies were made aware that a male detainee was unresponsive inside a housing unit in the intake/booking area of the jail.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and he remained hospitalized until his death. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death according to reports.

The incident is still under investigation.