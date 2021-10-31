JPSO reports fatal shooting in Harvey

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a homicide in Harvey, La., on Sunday afternoon.

A report from Sheriff Joseph Lopinto informed WGNO that the fatal shooting occurred before 12:20 p.m., when deputies were dispatched to the area of 38th Street and Esther Drive. Upon arriving, they located a man inside a vehicle on 38th St.

The man was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no additional information to be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers. 69107