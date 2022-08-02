HARVEY, La. (WGNO)— Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies remained on scene at a shooting in Harvey on Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2:30, JPSO detectives were called to a home in the 1400 block of Pailet Avenue. When deputies arrived, Public Information Officer Jason Rivarde reports an adult male victim was located in the backyard of a home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld until next of kin is identified.

Upon reports of the shooting, WGNO responded to the scene. A photo submitted by WGNO photographer Chris Carter shows at least five JPSO units outside the home.

At 4 p.m., Rivarde released details about the shooting in a press conference. Watch the conference live in the player above.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.