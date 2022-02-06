MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal hit-and-run crash in Marrero on Sunday morning.

A report from Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that a passing motorist found a male victim lying on the roadway on Ames Boulevard near its intersection with Trinity Drive around 2 a.m.

The motorist immediately flagged down a deputy.

The victim appeared to have sustained injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no victim identification or suspect vehicle information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.