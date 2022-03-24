METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Police in Jefferson Parish began investigating a fatal accident in Metairie after a truck landed in a canal.

Just before 4 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, JPSO responded to a report of an overturned Nissan pickup truck in a canal near the intersection of West Esplanade and Ridgeway.

When they arrived, deputies discovered the driver had been trapped inside the vehicle. The driver, whose age and gender have not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

JPSO says witness accounts and surveillance video revealed that just before 3 a.m., the truck was traveling south on Ridgeway when it tried to turn west onto West Esplanade. The driver reportedly failed to execute the turn and instead, struck a curb and fell into the canal.

Details of the driver’s condition prior to the crash were not immediately available.

Police say a toxicology report will be completed as part of the autopsy.