HARAHAN, La. (WGNO)— There is a large police presence in a Harahan neighborhood Wednesday as the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Harahan Police Department investigate the death of a child in the area.

According to JPSO, their assistance was requested early Wednesday morning by Harahan Police Department, to investigate a death at the intersection of Sedgefield and Donelon Drives.

Deputies were unable to provide extensive detail as the investigation is ongoing. More information will be released as law enforcement makes it available.

