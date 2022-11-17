Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — A homicide investigation on the Westbank ends Thursday with one person behind bars, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 9:30 a.m. deputies responded to the call of a stabbing in the 3800 block of Alex Korman Blvd in Harvey where witnesses told deputies they saw a man stab a woman while inside if a vehicle. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says the two then left the area and a manhunt ensued.

Further investigations led JPSO deputies to Avondale after receiving a call of a vehicle fire in the 700 block of Churchill Pkwy. Lopinto noticed the vehicle matched what they were looking for. During a search of the location, deputies found an unresponsive white female nearby suffering from several stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lopinto said once it got dark, they were able to send up the drone and send out K-9 units to search the wooded area and found the reported suspect. The man is now in custody,

The identity of the deceased victim will be released after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or call Crimestoppers.

Watch full press conference

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.