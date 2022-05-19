NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the re-arrest of a non-profit official and former priest.

According to JPSO, 59-year-old Stephen Sauer was arrested and booked on one count of 3rd Degree Rape, one count of sexual battery, and one count of video voyeurism.

Reports show that through the investigation a new adult victim was identified.

In December 2021, Sauer was arrested on five counts of video voyeurism and one count of sexual battery.

The investigation is ongoing.