MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a multiple-victim shooting in Marrero early Tuesday evening.

According to a JPSO report from Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were dispatched to a report of gunshots near Ames Boulevard. While en route, JPSO received an additional call of victims in the 6200 block of August Avenue.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, while the surviving victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.