HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — A man was found shot and killed inside a vehicle in Harvey on Wednesday, May 10.
Officials with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPSO) said deputies responded to a report of gunfire around 12:45 p.m. near Eastview Drive and Scianna Drive in the Woodmere area.
They found a man who had been fatally inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of Eastview Drive. JPSO officials said he was shot at least once and pronounced dead at the scene.
Tips can be submitted to the JPSO Homicide Section at (504)-364-5300 or anonymously to Crimestoppers.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Stories
- Talking with entertainer Billy Porter about his stop in New Orleans for his showstopper, ‘Black Mona Lisa’ Tour
- JPSO discovers man shot, killed inside vehicle in Harvey
- Woman buys first home, wins $1M a week later from scratch-off bought at gas station
- First 3-parent babies born in Britain using DNA
- These airlines have the most satisfied customers, J.D. Power survey shows