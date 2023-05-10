HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — A man was found shot and killed inside a vehicle in Harvey on Wednesday, May 10.

Officials with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPSO) said deputies responded to a report of gunfire around 12:45 p.m. near Eastview Drive and Scianna Drive in the Woodmere area.

They found a man who had been fatally inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of Eastview Drive. JPSO officials said he was shot at least once and pronounced dead at the scene.