Director of ArcGNO fired,arrested on multiple charges

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Wednesday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a New Orleans nonprofit official.

According to JPSO, 59-year-old Stephen Sauer was arrested yesterday on 5 counts of video voyeurism and one count of sexual battery.

According to JPSO, Captain Jason Rivarde said the investigation is in its infancy and is expected to take several weeks at a minimum.

He added that he cannot confirm his employment history as that information was not sourced from him.

On Wednesday afternoon, ArcGNO released a statement.

Below is a statement from the Board of Directors of ArcGNO:

Mr. Sauer is no longer employed by Arc of Greater New Orleans (ArcGNO), and Chief Administrative Officer Sandee Williamson has been appointed to serve as Acting Executive Director. Ms. Williamson and the ArcGNO team will focus on ensuring the organization’s work continues with minimal disruption. The stability of ArcGNO and safety of its clients are the organization’s top priorities. We have pledged our full cooperation to the authorities in this matter.