METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Five individuals are in custody after an early morning incident in Metairie that ended with shots being fired.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says deputies responded to the corner of Lake Ave. and Pine Street at about 2:15 a.m. after a witness reported seeing the group of five get out of a vehicle and start to pull on door handles.

When deputies arrived, the group dispersed, all leaving the area on foot.

The suspected vehicle was located nearby and while attempting a traffic stop, the driver fled, leading the deputies on a short pursuit. Reportedly during the chase, one subject fired shots at the pursuing deputies.

JPSO was able to successfully stop the vehicle and arrest two men inside. A perimeter was set up in the area and with the help of the JPSO K-9 unit, the remaining three males were located.

Deputies are asking anyone who believes their vehicle was burglarized or with surveillance video, to contact their Burglary/Theft Section at 504-364-5300 or call Crimestoppers.

