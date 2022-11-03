Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

RIVER RIDGE (WGNO)—On Halloween night, a mailbox exploded– sending shrapnel as far as 60 feet away.

No one was injured, but the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in identifying a group of individuals who may have information about the explosion.

Deputies were called to the 9000 block Ormond Place in River Ridge at about 7:30 on October 31, after a resident reported the explosion.

The deputies found pieces of an explosive device, and surveillance video from a nearby home showed the explosion– and minutes later– a group of individuals leaving the area of where it happened.

The group is not currently wanted on charges but deputies believe they may have information about the explosion.

Anyone with information on the identity of any of member of the group is asked to call the JPSO Arson Section at (504)364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

