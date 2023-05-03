HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish School Board has approved the new zoning maps for the 2023 Infrastructure and Efficiency Plan in favor of the district voted to consolidate a number of schools across the parish.

In a school board meeting open to the public Wednesday (May 3), the vote went through with only two in opposition.

“The 2023 Infrastructure and Efficiency Plan expands opportunities for kids, maintains educator jobs, stabilizes the district’s financial future, and addresses staffing shortages, aging facilities, and declining student enrollment,” said Ralph Brandt, Jefferson Parish School Board President.

About 6,100 students, 13 percent of the district’s almost 47,000 students, will be affected by the new zoning. The new map will go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year.

Based on the new maps the following schools will have an attendance shift:

Grace King High School students will move to Bonnabel High School or Riverdale High School

Gretna Middle School students move to Marrero Middle School or Livaudais Middle School

Helen Cox High School students will move to John Ehret High School or West Jefferson High School

Some John Ehret High School students will move to L.W. Higgins High School

Joshua Butler Elementary students will move to Isaac Joseph Elementary or Truman School

Some Isaac Joseph Elementary students will move to Judge Lionel Collins Elementary or Truman School

Mildred Harris Elementary students will move to Cherbonnier Elementary or Emmett Gilbert Elementary

Some Emmett Gilbert students will move to Cherbonnier Elementary

Washington Elementary students will move to Bunche Elementary

St. Ville Elementary students will move to Woodmere Elementary

Some Audubon Elementary students will move to A.C. Alexander Elementary

Some AC Alexander Elementary students will move to G.T. Woods Elementary

The Jefferson Parish School District will send letters to the impacted students that will include their new schools and at the same time will re-opened its “School Choice” programs application window starting May 1 through may 12 for the following schools:

9th Grade High School Choice

Magnet School Transfer Request

Jefferson Virtual High School

The district says they will provide support such as social workers for the high schools who says the transition had a negative impact on their emotional health and to provide the student with a healthy learning environment.

