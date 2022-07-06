HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — On July 4, a day that was supposed to be celebrated turned tragic for community members in Chicago Illinois. On Monday morning, community members were celebrating America’s independence with a parade at Highland Park when disaster struck.

Seven people were killed and several others injured by a hail of bullets unleashed from a rooftop during a parade. In honor of the victims, and their loved ones Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng ordered flags to be flown at half-staff. The flags will be flown at Jefferson Government facilities through sunset on Saturday according to Sheng.

Here is her full statement on Twitter:

“We are deeply saddened by Monday’s tragic shooting in Highland Park. Our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and the entire community. I have ordered flags at all #JeffersonParish Government facilities to be flown at half-staff today through sunset on Saturday.“