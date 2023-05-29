METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Fire Department sent off one of its top leaders after a long fight with cancer.

Over the weekend, 33-year Chief Jimmy Schexnayder died in Houston, Texas and on Monday (May 29) a convoy brought his body back to Louisiana. The trip took him through Lake Charles, LaFayette, Baton Rouge, and Kenner and ended at Station 15.

Firefighters, police officers, several service members, and the general public lined the streets along the way to show their support.

“He truly was the guy who if you come across him and you’re having a bad day, you are walking away laughing hysterically. You got a smile on your face and you are not in a bad mood anymore,” said Lt Michael Hux, Jefferson Parish Fire Department.

Schexnayder was a mentor to generations of firefighters around the state. He was also a teacher at the LSU Fire Training Academy as well as a founding member of the Jefferson Parish Urban Search and Rescue team.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.